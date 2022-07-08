Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $92.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.90.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 148,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,346,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

