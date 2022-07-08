B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 7,754 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $88,860.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,217.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 4,489 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,458.31.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,774 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,353.00.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,851 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,448.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $45.08 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 350,551 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

