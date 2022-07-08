Bailard Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.