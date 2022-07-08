Bailard Inc. Acquires 37,262 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

