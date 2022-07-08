Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,865 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 474,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

