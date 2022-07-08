Bailard Inc. Buys 786 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

