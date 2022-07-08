Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $74.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

