Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 354,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.82. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.