Bailard Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $70,517,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $201.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.29 and its 200-day moving average is $246.54. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

