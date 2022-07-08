Bailard Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in HubSpot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $9,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS opened at $316.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.