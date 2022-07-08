Bailard Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $326.01 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.12 and its 200-day moving average is $321.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $745,625.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

