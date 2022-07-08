Bailard Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

