Bailard Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

