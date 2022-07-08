Bailard Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

