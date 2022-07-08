Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

