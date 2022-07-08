Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

