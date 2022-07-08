Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

