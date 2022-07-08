Bailard Inc. Purchases 2,491 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

ICF opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

