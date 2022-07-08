Bailard Inc. Purchases 26,410 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,025,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,357.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 180,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares in the company, valued at $648,905,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,738,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

