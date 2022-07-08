Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV stock opened at $478.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $487.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.88. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

