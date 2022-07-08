Bailard Inc. Sells 3,056 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

