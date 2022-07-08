Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

