Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 21 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3,560.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,168.60 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,032.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,014.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

