Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $93.94 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

