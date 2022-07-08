Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 11,083 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

