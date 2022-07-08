Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 2,874 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 111,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.12.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.09 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

