Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

PayPal stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.