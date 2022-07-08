Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 78.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.6% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 26,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,291. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $176.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

