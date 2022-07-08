Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW opened at $473.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $473.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.31. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.38.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

