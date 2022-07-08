Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

