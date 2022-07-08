Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.