Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

