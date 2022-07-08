Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

