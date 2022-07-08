Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $272,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

