Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $310,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

