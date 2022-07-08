Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

