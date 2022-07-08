Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

