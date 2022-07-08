Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases Shares of 827 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 277,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

