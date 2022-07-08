Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $306.90 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $990.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.58 and a 200-day moving average of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.29.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

