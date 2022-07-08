Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Navient stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.