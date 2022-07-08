Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 125 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $286.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.87. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

