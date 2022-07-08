Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 247 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MDT opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
