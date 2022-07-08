Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 341 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $98.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

