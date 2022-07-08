Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 430 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,291. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $176.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.