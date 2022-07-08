Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 739 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average is $218.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

