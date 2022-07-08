Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 98 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $257.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.08. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

