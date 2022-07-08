Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $287,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

