Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

