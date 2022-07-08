Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $172.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,982,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,257.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

