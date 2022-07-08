Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLO stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

